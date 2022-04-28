Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in V.F. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 246,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.21. 86,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,205. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.