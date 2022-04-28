Hayek Kallen Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 97,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

