Hayek Kallen Investment Management Invests $1.79 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 63,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,578. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67.

