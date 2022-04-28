Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases Shares of 5,214 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 2,070,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,315,480. The stock has a market cap of $296.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

