Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 739 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799,828. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $210.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

