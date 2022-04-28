Hayek Kallen Investment Management Takes $959,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $265.70. 72,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

