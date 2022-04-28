HC Wainwright Raises Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $21.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SLGL opened at $6.99 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.53 million, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

