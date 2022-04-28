HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $273.00 at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $304.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.64.

NYSE:HCA opened at $212.23 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $197.55 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average of $248.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

