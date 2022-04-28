Head to Head Contrast: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Jerash Holdings (US) 6.41% 14.13% 11.48%

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Jerash Holdings (US)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.34 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $90.21 million 0.76 $4.15 million $0.75 7.43

Jerash Holdings (US) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ermenegildo Zegna and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus price target of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.26%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.