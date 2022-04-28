Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002122 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00168732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00369644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.