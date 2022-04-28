Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 242.0% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.