Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,123,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 583,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,227 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $6,270,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

