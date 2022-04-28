Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $320,000 in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

