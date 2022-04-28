Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $106.63 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.