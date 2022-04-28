Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Avalara by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

