Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

