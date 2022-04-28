HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €75.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €76.28 ($82.02).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HFG shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €0.77 ($0.83) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.50 ($39.25). The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.05. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($104.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

