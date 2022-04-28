Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

HSIC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.80. 6,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

