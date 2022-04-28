Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,866. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.549 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $76,386.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

