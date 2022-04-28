Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622,800 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up approximately 13.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.50% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $101,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 9,035,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,701,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

