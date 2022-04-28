Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of HXGBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 203,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

