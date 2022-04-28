Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

