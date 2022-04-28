Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $94,375.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

