High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

HWO opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of C$86.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.65. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.00.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.