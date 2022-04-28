High Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 11,134,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,469,080. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.