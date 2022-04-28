High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

