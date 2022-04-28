High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 123,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

