High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 2.2% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,515,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 1,110,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,411. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

