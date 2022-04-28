High Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,981. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

