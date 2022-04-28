High Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,822,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

