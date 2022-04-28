High Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.8% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

