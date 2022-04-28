Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.36. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 6,181 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $867.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $1,524,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.