Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) price target (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $821.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

