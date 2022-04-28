HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HNI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 244,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,214. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.93. HNI has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $202,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of HNI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HNI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About HNI (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.