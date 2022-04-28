Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Hologic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67 to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.45 to $5.65 EPS.

Hologic stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 4,400,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,882. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hologic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hologic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Hologic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Hologic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Hologic by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

