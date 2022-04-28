HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $454.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.