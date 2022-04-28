Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HONY opened at GBX 914 ($11.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 898.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 936.69. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 810 ($10.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 995 ($12.68).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

