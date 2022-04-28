Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:HONY opened at GBX 914 ($11.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 898.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 936.69. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 810 ($10.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 995 ($12.68).
