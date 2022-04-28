Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,484. The stock has a market cap of $796.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

