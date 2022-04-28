Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 382.1% in April

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the March 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

