Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Trimmed by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,685,000 after buying an additional 561,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

