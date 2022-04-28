Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

