Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.