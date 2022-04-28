Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 billion-$4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00 to $9.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $196.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.17 and its 200-day moving average is $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,194,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

