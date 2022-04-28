HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $535.00 at KeyCorp

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $535.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Shares of HUBS opened at $369.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $367.11 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

