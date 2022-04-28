Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,747. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

