Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 753,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.