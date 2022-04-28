Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,804,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.