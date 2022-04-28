Huobi BTC Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $1.34 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39,359.64 or 0.99617267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.70 or 0.07247877 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

