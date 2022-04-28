Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

