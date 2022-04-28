Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,554.00

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.81 million and $28,554.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

