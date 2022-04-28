Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

HYFM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of HYFM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 508,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,793. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 309,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

